A California school board president cursed at a parent who expressed concerns over mask and vaccine mandates during a meeting Tuesday.

Lauren Roupoli, along with other parents at the Los Alamitos Unified School District, addressed the board with her thoughts on mask and vaccine mandates.

She told the board she is against the California mask mandate for students and will be against a vaccine mandate, and asked the board not to support them.

Eventually, Board President Marlys Davidson told Roupoli her time was up, according to public video of the meeting, and called up the next parent. Roupoli concluded, and Davidson mumbled under her breath "f--- you," which was picked up by her mic.

Attendees of the meeting, who had been applauding Roupoli moments before, fell into a stunned silence, along with the board.

Neither Davidson nor the Los Alamitos Unified School District board of education responded to requests for comment from NBC News.

But KTLA reported Davidson had apologized and said in a statement that “when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect.”

“I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology,” Davidson said in the statement.