California school district investigating after elementary student allegedly called classmate a 'slave'

A California school district is conducting an investigation after an elementary school student allegedly called a Black classmate a "slave."

Jasmine Harris, of Orange County, said that a classmate of her 10-year-old daughter called her a "slave" last week at Santiago Elementary School in Santa Ana, a city about 32 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

“Randomly the little boy had came up to her — swinging a jump rope, trying to hit her with a jump rope, telling her, 'get back to work you slave,”' Harris told NBC Los Angeles.

The race of the other child involved in the incident was not immediately clear.

Harris has since pulled her daughter out of the school, claiming the district is not doing enough to address the incident, which Harris said she considers a hate crime, according to NBC LA.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt — my daughter’s going to be in lifelong therapy for this," Harris told the local station.

Harris has led protests outside the school, marching with supporters equipped with signs including "White silence is violence" and "Black lives matter," according to footage captured by NBC LA.

Harris could not immediately be reached by NBC News.

The Santa Ana Unified School District of Orange County has launched an independent investigation in response to the alleged incident, the district announced Monday.

While the investigation is underway, district officials want "to assure our community that we value the rich diversity in our schools, we will always promote inclusivity, and we continue to support the well-being of all our students," according to the statement.

Superintendent Jerry Almendarez told NBC Los Angeles that district officials "are hoping to have a conversation with the parties involved," and that while they have had diversity training in the past, "we can do better, we can always do more."

Representatives for the Santa Ana Unified School District did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News.