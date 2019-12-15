A California search and rescue volunteer died yesterday while trying to find a hiker who went missing last week.
Timothy Staples, 32, was found dead on Mt. Baldy in California on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Staples was one of 126 people across 23 teams searching for missing hiker Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, of Irvine, California. Mokkapati had gone missing on Dec. 8 after becoming separated from his group while ascending Mt. Baldy.
Staples' partner on the search and rescue team alerted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Saturday that he had become separated from Staples. A helicopter sent by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to look for the team members located Staples in "an area of ice and snow." He was unresponsive at the time. A medic lowered to Staples soon after found that he was deceased.
Staples was a "dedicated volunteer" and a nine-year veteran with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's search and rescue team, according to the post.
Staples was a faculty member in social science and English at Damien High School, which remembered him as "a favorite teacher among his students" in a post on its website. He also coached cross country and track and field.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss and will make every effort to support our students, faculty, and alumni during this difficult time," the post said. "We ask that our Spartan families and extended school community come together in prayer and support for Mr. Staples' family."
The investigation into Staples' death is ongoing. The initial search for Mokkapati has since been suspended, and search operations "will be reevaluated."
Last week, Mokkapati had been hiking with three other people when he became separated from the group.
Justin Williams, a member of the group, was the last person to see Mokkapati, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. The two had been hiking together, with the two other people in their group lagging far behind.
After hiking for four miles, he says he told Mokkapati they should turn back because the conditions were dangerous. He took a photo of Mokkapati about 20 feet ahead of him before the man disappeared.
"I wish I would've been like, 'No, you can't do it, man. You're going to die,'" Williams told NBC4.
Mokkapati was considered an "experienced" hiker and had hiked Mt. Baldy several times, according to the Facebook post. He had limited supplies when he went missing, as he had prepared for a day hike.
Parts of Mt. Baldy were closed starting Thursday to aid in the search. The search territory was 34 square miles in size. Search and rescue volunteers in the operation came from at least 10 counties across California.
Anyone with information regarding the search for Mokkapati is urged to contact Fontana Sheriff’s Station Sergeant Al Huff or Detective Brent Meelker at (909) 453-5392 or (909) 677-9436.