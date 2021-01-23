California snorkeler injured in shark attack in Hawaii

A 73-year-old California man suffered minor injuries in a shark attack off the Hawaiian island of Maui on Friday morning, state officials said.

The unidentified victim was snorkeling in front of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Lahaina when he was attacked and suffered lacerations, according to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

"First responders, ocean safety and conservation law enforcement officials are always pleased when someone walks away from a shark encounter with only minor injuries," the department said in a statement.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a hospital, where he was interviewed by state Division of Aquatic Resources education specialist Adam Wong as part of ongoing documentation of shark attacks, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

A stretch of the beach, popularly known as Kaanapali, will be closed through noon Saturday, it said. Signs reading "Warning Shark Sighted Keep Out" were posted.

State officials said officers would patrol the area to warn people not to go in the water.

Last month, a surfer was fatally attacked by a shark at Honolua Bay in Maui, officials said. A 14-foot tiger shark was blamed for the attack, which included "severe lacerations" to the victim's left leg, they said.