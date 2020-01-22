California store owner caught on video attacking reporters is charged with battery

A California man was arrested Tuesday on vandalism and battery charges after he was caught on camera Monday attacking journalists outside his business in La Mesa, police said.
Peter Carzis, 76, of La Mesa, just east of San Diego, is accused of "battering multiple reporters" during the "well-publicized altercation with members of the media" who attempted to interview him outside his store, Peter's Men's Apparel, La Mesa police said.
The reporters had gathered to question Carzis after videos posted on social media that appeared to show him harassing women at his store, NBC San Diego reported. Police had announced Sunday they were aware of one of the videos and were investigating.
Carzis appears to push at least two cameramen and shout obscenities at the journalists outside his store in videos that have been posted on Twitter and widely shared online.
"You're a bada--? Show me how bad you are, motherf-----," Carzis told a cameraman.
La Mesa police officers canvassed the area in search of Carzis near his store late into Monday night after videos of the incident were posted online. He was found early Tuesday morning.
He will be booked into the San Diego County Jail after being medically cleared, police said.