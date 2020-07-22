California surpasses New York in confirmed coronavirus cases

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California has passed New York's total for the most cases in the United States.

California had 415,763 total cases as of Wednesday, compared to 415,094 for New York, according to COVID-19 data compiled by NBC News.

New York's coronavirus death toll far exceeds that of California. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 33,368 people in New York, while some 7,900 have died in California, according to NBC News' tally.

On Tuesday, California recorded 12,807 cases, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters Wednesday.

"It's another reminder if we needed to remind anybody of the magnitude of impact that this virus continues to have," he said.

The global tally of coronavirus cases has surged to more than 14 million, according to NBC News data.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.