California teen attacked by crocodile in Mexico is 'grateful' to those who saved her

A Northern California teenager barely escaped with her life after a crocodile bit her leg and wouldn't let go at a Mexican resort, she said Tuesday.

The scary incident happened late at night on July 18 at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta as 18-year-old Kiana Hummel and her friend went to the beach for a late night dip.

That's when a 12-foot crocodile chomped down on her right leg and dragged her screaming into the water.

Hummel's friend and four good Samaritans fought the reptile to a draw before a hotel employee, armed with a hunk of wood, struck the crocodile. That forced it to finally let go and Hummel was taken away to safety.

"I'm pretty grateful that people were there to help me," she told NBC News from her hospital bed at Marin General Hospital. "I don't think I would have gotten out (without them)."

Witness Sarah Laney, a 34-year-old high school teacher from St. Louis, was with friends when she heard Hummel's screams and rushed to the beach to find the teen's friend desperately trying to pull the California teen to safety.

"It was really a tug-of-war. It was four or five times, we'd get her a foot out of water and then it would pull her back in," Laney said.

Hummel recalled how determined the creature was that night.

"It didn't want to give up. It (first) went for my right leg and pulled me under the water, and then went for my left leg and pulled me back into the water again," she recalled.

With the tug-of-war going nowhere, the rescuers changed tactics.

"After about 30 seconds of reevaluating the situation we all decided we needed to start throwing things at it. It wasn't letting go," Laney said. "We were throwing shoes, we were throwing rocks we were throwing anything we could find but it wasn't anything big enough."

Laney, in Mexico to celebrate her completion of chemotherapy, said she shudders to think what would have happened if Hummel were alone that night or if the wood-wielding employee hadn't shown up.

"We go on the trip to celebrate life and then, the last day, this happens," the teacher said. "I can't stop thinking about it. Had we not been there, I just don't know."

Hummel had been set to start her freshman year at Sacramento State this fall.

She now hopes to do the fall semester online and the spring term in a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.

She's grateful not to have lost a limb and said she will eventually walk again, despite serious muscle and tendon injuries: "I'm mostly going to recover from all of this, with time."

The teen wants to major in kinesiology with hopes of becoming an occupational therapist someday, meaning these weeks in the hospital will amount to a measure of unwanted training. Hummel said this experience has taught her she'll have to be patient with those she's treating and pick up on non-verbal cues.

"I realize with the amount of pain that I've been in, sometimes I'm not able to verbalize what I really want to say," she said.

Kerstin Sachl, a spokeswoman for Marriott properties of the Caribbean and Latin America, said, "We are aware of the incident."

"The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority, and we can confirm that appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags were and are properly in place," she said in a statement to NBC News.

"We review our plans and procedures often and work closely with the appropriate authorities on an ongoing basis. Our staff is trained in how to respond to safety matters appropriately. We encourage all guests to be vigilant for their safety."