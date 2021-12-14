California police investigate suspicious death outside Tesla plant

Police in California are investigating a potential homicide outside a Tesla factory.

The Fremont Police Department said first responders were called to the Tesla building just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement.

Firefighters were the first to arrive on the scene following reports of a "subject down in the parking lot" of the building, police said.

They provided medical aid, but police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident was being treated as a homicide, with an investigation underway.

No other information was immediately available.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its website, Tesla describes its factory in Fremont as "one of the world's most advanced automotive plants" with 5.3 million square feet of manufacturing and office space across 370 acres of land.

As many as 10,000 employees work at the factory, according to the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Tesla is headed by Elon Musk, who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2021 on Monday.