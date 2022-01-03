California twins, born 15 minutes apart, arrive in different years

Twins in California might have been born just 15 minutes apart, but they were also born in different years.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo came at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. He was followed by his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, who arrived at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making her the first baby to be born this year at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County, according to a statement from the hospital.

Aylin weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, the hospital said. The fraternal twins join three other siblings.

"What makes their birth so rare is that they were born on different days, months and years," the hospital said.

The chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be about one in 2 million, according to the statement. Two years ago, an Indiana couple welcomed twins in different decades, with one arriving on Dec. 31, 2019, and the other on Jan. 1, 2020.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” Fatima Madrigal, the mother of the Trujillo twins, said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group, said the delivery was "one of the most memorable" of her career. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," she said. "What an amazing way to start the New Year!"