Dozens of active fires. Close to 14,000 firefighters deployed. And California still has four months of its wildfire season in front of it.

Since the start of the season, more than 2 million acres, or 3,000-plus square miles, have burned, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. See the fires with perimeters updated in the last two weeks here: