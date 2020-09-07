California wildfire started by pyrotechnic device used at gender-reveal party

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One of 23 major wildfires burning in California was started by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party, authorities said Sunday.

The El Dorado Fire in Southern California was caused by a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device,” said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention in a statement.

The fire started Saturday morning at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, about 72 miles east of Los Angeles. It scorched 7,050 acres by Sunday night and was 5 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters battled the El Dorado Fire and other wildfires as the state sweltered under recording-breaking temperatures.

Cal Fire did not provide any further details about the gender-reveal party.