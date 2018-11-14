Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Nigel Chiwaya, Jeremia Kimelman and Joe Murphy

The wildfires ravaging California, which includes the most destructive and deadly in the state's history, together cover hundreds of thousands of acres. That’s a size larger than all but a handful of U.S. cities.

Since the fires started spreading on Nov. 8, the blazes have burned more than 230,000 acres, which is 364 square miles, or about the size of Indianapolis. Two blazes, the Camp Fire in northern California and the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles, have each claimed an area larger than the nation’s capital.

As of Tuesday morning, the Camp Fire, which has killed 42 people and destroyed the city of Paradise, has burned 117,000 acres, equivalent to 88,000 football fields, or about eight Manhattans. Firefighters say the blaze may not be fully contained until the end of November.

To get a sense of the scale of the wildfires, use the map below to compare each blaze to any of the 1,000 most-populous cities or towns in the U.S.