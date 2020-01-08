Interactive: California's wildfires are as big as 17 Manhattans

The wildfires ravaging California, which includes the most destructive and deadly in the state's history, together cover hundreds of thousands of acres. That’s a size larger than all but a handful of U.S. cities.
To get a sense of the scale of the wildfires, use the map below to compare each blaze to any of the 1,000 most-populous cities or towns in the U.S.
Since the fires started spreading on Nov. 8, the blazes have burned more than 240,000 acres, which is 386 square miles, or about the size of Indianapolis. Two blazes, the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles, have each claimed an area larger than the nation’s capital.
As of Thursday morning, the Camp Fire, which has killed 56 people and destroyed the city of Paradise, has burned 142,000 acres, equivalent to 107,000 football fields, or about ten Manhattans. Firefighters say the blaze may not be fully contained until the end of November.
CORRECTION (Jan. 8, 2020, 3:03 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the interactive map would miscalculate the size of California's wildfires compared to a U.S. city. The comparison uses a logarithmic scale, not a linear scale. The map has been fixed.