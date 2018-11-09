Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Wildfires from Malibu to rural lands nearly 500 miles to the north continued to rage Friday, as California firefighters struggling to contain the wind-whipped blazes.

Thousands of Golden State residents were on the move, feeling the Camp Fire in Butte County, about 90 miles north of Sacramento, the Hill Fire in Thousands Oaks and the Woolsey fire along the Los Angeles-Ventura County line.

Thousands of homes are being threatened from the three fires touched off on Thursday and were still going a day later. There have not yet been any confirmed deaths in the three fires.

The Woolsey Fire

The entire city of Malibu was ordered to evacuate on Friday morning.

This blaze just outside of Simi Valley, along the border of Los Angeles, broke out at about 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 a.m. ET) Thursday and had quadrupled in size by Friday morning as it consumed at least 8,000 acres.

Strong winds are pushing the fire south and west, toward exclusive communities in Malibu Canyon and Agoura Hills.

"The wind-whipped conditions ... this is ripe conditions for explosive fire behavior," said Los Angeles fire Capt. Erik Scott told NBC Los Angeles. "This is the new normal. When we have conditions like this, when it's such incredible wind, that brings us into a different caliber, so it's become a much more challenging condition."

Reality show figure Khloe Kardashian, who lives near the fire zone in Calabasas, said she hasn't been ordered to evacuate yet, but is getting ready, tweeting: "I’m getting no notifications but the reports I’m getting from the news tell a different story."

At least 20 homes have been destroyed so far and 75,000 more homes were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation on Friday, officials said.

Pepperdine University in Malibu canceled classes on Friday and told students who live on campus to report to Firestone Fieldhouse, where the school's basketball teams normally play.

The school was already in mourning for 18-year-old student Alaina Housley, who shot to death late Wednesday night at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the Thousand Oaks.

The Camp Fire

More than 20,000 acres have been charred so far by that blaze that's forced an evacuation of 75,000 homes, officials said.

Nearly the entire town of Paradise was wiped out, officials said.

"The town is devastated, everything is destroyed," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said. "There's nothing much left standing."

A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on Nov. 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The blaze moved west overnight and was threatening the eastern edges of Chico, where residents were preparing to move if necessary on Friday.

“This was a rapidly moving fire,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “And it moved very very quickly from a rather remote area to populated areas.”

Acting California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a state of emergency in Butte County.

The Hill Fire

The idyllic bedroom community Thousand Oaks, already reeling from Wednesday night's mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, is now also contending with the Hill Fire, which has blackened more than 10,000 acres by Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at about 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Thursday and by Friday was threatening the Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Oxnard and the campus of Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo.

This blaze is consuming the same area devastated by the Springs Fire of 2013, which ultimately burned 24,000 acres.

A wildfire comes down from a hilltop on Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, California. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

"The wind is definitely pushing this thing toward the ocean just like the Springs Fire a few years ago,” Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath told the Los Angeles Times. "It’s very fast."