California woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

A woman died after her clothing got caught in machinery used to process raisins in California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Yaneth Lopez Valladares, 33, was killed while working at the Del Rey Packing Company around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The preliminary investigation shows that she "got a piece of loose clothing caught in a machine used to process raisins" and that the machine caused severe injuries.
Two other workers were nearby and immediately powered down the machine and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office. It was Valladares’ second year working there.
The California Division of Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death.
The Del Rey Packing Company told NBC affiliate KSEE of Fresno it had no comment. Sheriff's deputies told the station that the owner responded immediately to the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.
"This is obviously a very traumatic situation. For the owner, for the employees to see one of their colleagues lose their life so suddenly in a job that they do on a regular basis and maybe take for granted," Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti told the station.