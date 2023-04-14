California's small cannabis growers face extinction as taxes, bills and snow pile up

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Booming thunderclaps cracked like gunfire through the cold night air as heavy branches snapped off ancient redwood trees and slammed to the earth 200 feet below.

“It sounded like a war zone,” said cannabis farmer Shanon Taliaferro of the January storm, one in an unrelenting series that walloped California this winter, causing at least half a billion dollars in damage. “It was all hands on deck.”

Seemingly no corner of the state's $51 billion agricultural industry was spared the winter's wrath, including the nearly 3,000 small cannabis farmers who were hit hard by the storms. It will be months before a full financial picture emerges, but outdoor cultivators are already feeling the financial squeeze as they confront an existential question: How much longer can the people who built California’s cannabis industry afford to stay in it?

Shanon Taliaferro stands among the damaged farm equipment on his property, left, after winter storms destroyed a water tank, upper right, and bent the frames of a greenhouse on his cannabis farm in Northern California. Alexandra Hootnick for NBC News

The severe weather was the latest blow to the industry, which has grappled with high taxes, falling sales and increasing competition from vast, indoor farms.

“We’re seeing the individual collapse of the legacy farmers — the mom and pops who have been doing this for 15 or 20 years and who have a real stake in this game,” said Victor Pinho, who operates a cannabis farm tour company in Northern California. “It’s just hit after hit after hit on these poor people.”

Despite living and working in the unofficial capital of cannabis, cultivators in Northern California's Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, known as the Emerald Triangle, have struggled since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2016.

Severe drought and wildfires have destroyed crops, and taxes and compliance fees have depleted profits while a still-thriving black market continues to drive prices down. Now, historic snow and cold have dealt another setback.

“No one was prepared for storms of this magnitude,” said Michael Katz, executive director of the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance. “I don’t want to be dramatic, but the survival of the legacy small-craft businesses in California is at stake.”

For Taliaferro, who owns seven farms in Humboldt County, the fury of wind and rain ripped a yurt on his property from its foundation, destroyed three water tanks and leveled four greenhouses. One tank was found weeks later a half mile down the mountain.

Taliaferro estimates the winter storms cost him at least $50,000 in damage, not including delays in planting because of persistently cold weather that has lingered into spring. Because cannabis remains illegal under federal law, he cannot apply for federal assistance to recoup losses or help rebuild his infrastructure.

"Friends who haven’t diversified their incomes are close to losing their homes or moving back in with parents," he said. "People who were here for a quick buck are going elsewhere."

Cannabis sales fall for the first time since 2018

Despite California's position as the nation's largest recreational cannabis market, its annual sales slumped last year for the first time since sales began in 2018. Annual legal sales reached $5.3 billion in 2022, down 8% from $5.77 billion the year before, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The downturn follows a 2021 bear run that drove wholesale prices as low as $300 a pound compared to a high of $3,000 in some years, hurting small, seasonal operators unable to compete with year-round indoor cultivators.

Only after industry insiders complained of a collapsing market and officials realized cannabis wasn't the green rush once envisioned did California begin to ease regulations and reduce state and local taxes.