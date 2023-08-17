A California Marine who has been charged by military prosecutors with sexual assault of a minor was identified in a court hearing Thursday as Private First Class Avery L. Rosario.

Rosario was detained in June after a missing 14-year-old girl was found at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California, on June 28, more than two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Rosario also faces a charge involving a prior incident.

Police take Avery L. Rosario into custody in Oceanside, Calif., on June 28. @notinregz via Instagram

On Friday, Capt. Charles Palmer, with the 1st Marine Logistics Group, said in a statement of the charges:

“Military prosecutors have charged the Marine with allegations of sexual assault of a minor and violating liberty restriction from a prior unrelated case,” Palmer said. "After the preliminary hearing, the command will review all charges and evidence to determine whether the case should be tried by court-martial."

During the Thursday hearing at Camp Pendleton, it was disclosed that Rosario is charged with sexual assault of a child between 12 and 16 years old. The government also presented exhibits that included activity on social media of a Tinder profile and conversation on the dating forum, an Instagram profile and screenshots of text messages involving Rosario.

Other government exhibits included a Naval Criminal Investigative Services, or NCIS, interview with Rosario and Rosario's roommate.

In the hearing, it was also said that Rosario is charged with breach of restriction, and accused of leaving restriction requirements to remain on base and leaving restriction requirements to not leave base in a non-government vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.