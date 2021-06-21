A campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams was stabbed while canvassing Sunday in the Bronx, police and the candidate said.

WANTED FOR ASSAULT: 6/20/21, at approximately 2:30 P.M., in front of 594 Morris Avenue,@NYPD40Pct, the individual stabbed the male victim several times with a knife and fled the scene, accompanied by another male. Any info call 1800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/QbomlWydT6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 21, 2021

The attack happened at 2:30 p.m. as a suspect "stabbed the male victim several times with a knife and fled the scene, accompanied by another male," according to an NYPD statement.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, appealed for the public's help and called the victim a "member of Team Adams " who "has been working hard" and "volunteering every day."

The victim underwent surgery on Sunday, according to the candidate.

"We pray for him," Adams added. "This violence must stop."

Sunday was the last day of early voting in the Democratic Primary, with election day coming on Tuesday.

Adams, who holds a narrow lead in a crowded race, and has been touting his law enforcement background throughout the campaign.

A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

Within hours of the attack, Adams' rivals chimed in with their well wishes for the victim.

"Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric," Andrew Yang tweeted.

Maya Wiley added: "My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn't have to fear walking down the street."

Shaun Donovan called the attack "abhorrent" and said: "My thoughts are with this volunteer, his family, and all of Team Adams. Everyone over at Team Donovan is wishing for his speedy recovery.

Dianne Morales said her "heart aches for your staffer," while adding that: "Every New Yorker deserves to be able to walk down the street without fear. Sending much love and healing light."

And Adams' closest pursuer, according to the polls, Kathryn Garcia said: "Pained to hear this. Sending love to his family and thinking of the team and volunteers."