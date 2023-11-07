In tensions over Israel-Hamas war, college campuses confront violent threats

The war between Israel and Hamas continues to roil college campuses, inspiring heated protests and fiery rhetoric. In recent days, Jewish and Muslim students have been forced to confront a more grave reality: the specter of violence.

Federal officials charged a Cornell University student for making violent antisemitic threats in an online forum. The University of Pennsylvania alerted the FBI to a series of “vile, disturbing antisemitic emails” that threatened violence against the campus Jewish community. Authorities opened a hate crime investigation after a hit-and-run at Stanford University that left an Arab Muslim student hospitalized.

“We are profoundly disturbed to hear this report of potentially hate-based physical violence on our campus. Violence on our campus is unacceptable. Hate-based violence is morally reprehensible, and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” Stanford University’s president Richard Saller and provost Jenny Martinez said in a joint statement Friday.

In a particularly dramatic episode late last month, three Tulane University students were assaulted during a clash between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters near the New Orleans campus, according to the university’s president, Michael A. Fitts, who described the melee as “a dark day for our community.” (In a statement, Fitts said some of the protesters were not affiliated with the school.)

Demetri L. Morgan, an associate professor at Loyola University Chicago who studies campus issues, said it was important to make a distinction between passionate student activism — part of a long tradition in the U.S. dating back to at least the Civil Rights and Vietnam War eras — and premeditated violent threats from religious bigots who view the Middle East conflict as a pretext to act on their hateful ideologies.