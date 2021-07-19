Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9

Canada will allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter the nation in just three weeks, authorities said Monday.

U.S. citizens who have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior and meet other entry requirements may cross America's northern border starting at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Travelers will need to have had a full series of a vaccine that is accepted by the Canadian government, which are currently the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.