Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9

Travelers must have been inoculated at least 14 days ahead of entering the country.
Entry lanes remain closed at the Canada-U.S. border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, on Sept. 16, 2020.
By David K. Li

Canada will allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter the nation in just three weeks, authorities said Monday.

U.S. citizens who have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior and meet other entry requirements may cross America's northern border starting at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Travelers will need to have had a full series of a vaccine that is accepted by the Canadian government, which are currently the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots.

