Canadian man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, died after a tree fell on his tent in a remote campsite in the national park west of Seattle, officials said.
Image: Elk Lake
Elk Lake and the Olympic Mountains near the Hoh River Trail in Washington in July 2008.Rob Crandall / Shutterstock
By Phil Helsel

A Canadian man died this week while camping at Olympic National Park in Washington state, officials said.

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, died after a tree fell on his tent at Elk Lake, a remote wilderness campsite in the almost 900,000-acre park west of Seattle, park officials said.

The National Park Service was notified Tuesday about the death and reached the site by helicopter Wednesday morning, it said in a statement Thursday.

The body was turned over to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The statement said Bernier-Villeneuve was a Canadian citizen but did not say where he was from.

