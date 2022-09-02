Canadian man killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park

A Canadian man died this week while camping at Olympic National Park in Washington state, officials said.

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, died after a tree fell on his tent at Elk Lake, a remote wilderness campsite in the almost 900,000-acre park west of Seattle, park officials said.

The National Park Service was notified Tuesday about the death and reached the site by helicopter Wednesday morning, it said in a statement Thursday.

The body was turned over to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The statement said Bernier-Villeneuve was a Canadian citizen but did not say where he was from.