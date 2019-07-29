Breaking News Emails
Canadian police expanded their search for two young murder suspects to another town in northern Manitoba, about 55 miles from where the focus had been last week, officials said Monday.
The manhunt for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, now includes York Landing, Manitoba, where mounties, search dogs and Royal Canadian Air Force have been scouring the area since Sunday after their was a credible sighting of the pair, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine announced.
"Based on the information received, the RCMP immediately deployed multiple resources to the community," Courchaine said. "Officers searched the York Landing area throughout the night and continue their efforts today."
Mounties last week had flooded the small Manitoba city of Gillam, looking for the two teens, suspects in the British Columbia slayings of North Carolina resident Chynna Deese, her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, and marine botanist Leonard Dyck.
York Landing and Gillam are a mere 55 miles apart in a straight line but the only real connection between the two outposts is by air or a two-hour ferry ride that only runs during the summer, police said.
"We understand this is a trying time for the community of York Landing and there's a lot of uncertainly," Courchaine said. "We want to remind residents that we have a lot of police resources in the area and that our priority is their safety."
She added, "We ask them to remain vigilant and to stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked and report anything suspicious."