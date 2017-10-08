Canoe Tossed Ashore by Hurricane Irma May Date Back to 17th Century

A canoe that washed ashore in the banks of the Indian River in central Florida on Sept. 16 following Hurricane Irma may be older than the United States itself, new carbon dating results show.

Randy “Shots” Lathrop, a fine art photographer who was out taking pictures of the damage post-Irma when he discovered the canoe, called archaeologists from the Florida Division of Historical Resources to analyze and preserve it. Archaeologists submerged the canoe in water to ensure it would not deteriorate.

Julie Diggins, archaeology supervisor with the Florida Division of Historical Resources, analyzes an ancient canoe that washed ashore after Hurricane Irma. Randy "Shots" Lathrop

Lathrop expressed fascination at the canoe’s features. A self-proclaimed history buff, he called its wire nails, paint and hollow frame “unusual” when he first came upon it in September. The canoe measures 15 feet in length and weighs almost 700 pounds.

Results indicate that there is a 50 percent chance the wood the canoe is made from dates backs to anywhere between 1640 and 1680. There is also a 37.2 percent chance the wood dates back to anywhere between 1760 and 1818 and an 8.6 percent — a much lower, though not negligible, archaeologists say — chance the canoe’s wood dates back to anywhere after 1930.

These date ranges caused several speculations on its origins to rise. If the canoe’s wood is from the 17th century, archaeologist speculate it was made later from an old log in either the 19th or 20th century. Other working theories suggest that the canoe was made in the 17th or 18th century and then used heavily from that point on by many generations of people. Along the way, archaeologists assume it got modified, which would explain the addition of the nails and framework.

An ancient canoe that washed ashore after Hurricane Irma is analyzed after being lifted out of its water bath for preservation. Randy "Shots" Lathrop

The broad date ranges are also indicative of the lack of answers radiocarbon dating may bring to surface, the Florida Division of Historical Research wrote in a Facebook post addressing the findings. “Radiocarbon dating is a reliable method, but sometimes it can lead to more questions than answers,” the post read on Oct. 5 when the results initially came out.

Communications Director Sarah Revell said that further analysis will help the division determine the canoe’s possible associations with native tribes. “Until we do a more thorough analysis of the construction techniques and consult with the Seminole tribe and other tribes, we can’t be sure at this time if the canoe was associated with any particular tribe,” Revell said a couple of days after the results came out.

Florida’s Bureau of Archaeological Research will run additional tests on the canoe before transporting it to its conservation lab in Tallahassee, where it will be put on display. “Our goal is for the canoe to return home to the Brevard area so that it can be displayed locally for the community and all Floridians to enjoy and learn from,” Revell, who is in touch with museums in the local area, said.