Capitol Police confiscate assault-style 'ghost gun' and handgun capable of automatic fire during arrests

Kwame T. Keith, 24, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Justin B. Campos, 19, of Landover, Maryland, were arrested after police encountered them while they were in a stolen car, police said.
By Daniella Silva

The U.S. Capitol Police confiscated an assault-style "ghost gun" and a handgun capable of automatic fire during the arrests of two people near the Capitol, police said Friday.

Police said they found the M4-style "ghost gun" and a "Glock handgun with a full auto switch" on Thursday during the arrests of two suspects while patrolling the complex, Capitol Police said in a statement on Friday.

“The arrests were made a short walk from the Congressional Buildings and across the street from television studios Members of Congress frequently use,” the statement said.

The Capitol Police said that at around 11:15 a.m., two officers approached a stolen car in Washington, D.C., near E Street and New Jersey Avenue and ordered the men to get out of the car. Police said a gun was spotted inside the stolen Acura. 

The suspects ran away and one was quickly arrested, while officers followed a second suspect to a nearby apartment, police said. The suspect locked himself inside an apartment before a crisis team talked the man into exiting the apartment at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The pending charges against the suspects include resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession, and distribution of a controlled substance.

Daniella Silva

Daniella Silva is a reporter for NBC News, focusing on education and how laws, policies and practices affect students and teachers. She also writes about immigration.