Capitol riot suspect arrested after Bumble match alerts feds

A New York man who boasted to his Bumble match about storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was arrested Thursday after his would-be date contacted authorities, according to court documents.

Robert Chapman, of Carmel, was taken into custody by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of knowingly entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

The FBI was alerted to Chapman's involvement by his match on Bumble, an app primarily used for dating, according to a complaint.

The unidentified match provided screenshots of their Jan. 13 conversation with Chapman, during which he allegedly said, "I did storm the Capitol and made it all the way to Statuary Hall."

Robert Chapman. via FBI

Chapman also talked about how he did media interviews after the riot, according to the complaint.

"We are not a match," the prospective date responded.

The FBI said that a man who appears to be Chapman was seen inside Statuary Hall in body-camera video from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C.

Chapman also bragged about being in the Capitol on Facebook, according to the complaint. In one post, he allegedly wrote, "I'm f------ inside the Crapitol." He also posted a photo of himself posting next to a statue inside the building, and another of himself inside the Rotunda.

During its investigation, federal authorities learned that Chapman had been arrested by New York state police in 2017. The complaint does not say why he was arrested, but the state police assisted the FBI with its investigation.

Chapman was released on his own recognizance.