Capitol rioter plotted to sell stolen Pelosi laptop to Russian intelligence

A Pennsylvania woman accused of being one of the Capitol rioters told a former "romantic partner" she planned to steal a laptop computer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and sell it to Russian intelligence, court documents revealed Monday.

Riley June Williams was charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to disturb a session of Congress and other charges after her former flame turned her in.

William's ex, who was described in Special Agent Jonathan Lund's charging document as W 1 (witness one), called the FBI and told them she "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

"According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it,” the document states.

Lund says the device and circumstances of what Williams was doing with it remain under investigation.

The FBI says they spoke with Williams’ mother on Saturday and she allegedly said, “she recognized her daughter inside the U.S. Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and “far-right message boards.”

Williams, 22, lived with her mom in Harrisburg, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Pelosi deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed in a Tweet that Pelosi's laptop was stolen from the conference room on Jan. 6 but that it was “only used for presentations.”