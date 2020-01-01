'Captain America' actress arrested in mother's stabbing death

An actress who had a minor role in the 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger" was arrested on New Year's Eve in Kansas in connection to the stabbing death of her mother.
The victim, Patricia Fitzgerald, was found dead at her home in Olathe, about 22 miles southwest of Kansas City, on Dec. 20, police said in a press release.
Her daughter, Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, online court records show.
The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the home for a report of an "armed disturbance," and when they arrived Fitzgerald, 68, was suffering from a stab wound.
According to The Associated Press, Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in "Captain America: The First Avenger" playing Stark Girl.
Patricia Fitzgerald's brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Kansas City Star that she was in the process of moving back to Kansas City from the Houston area. He said he did not know what led up to her being stabbed.
"It doesn't matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it's all about," he said.