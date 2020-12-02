The captain of the California dive boat that caught fire in 2019, killing 34 people on a weekend trip, has been indicted on seaman's manslaughter counts, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Thirty-three passengers and one crew member died after the fire erupted on the Conception, a 75-foot diving vessel, early Sept. 2 off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.

The captain, Jerry Nehl Boylan, who was one of five crew members who escaped, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

The indictment alleges misconduct and negligence, including the failure to have a night watch or patrol — something that federal transportation safety officials had also highlighted in October.

The National Transportation Safety Board had also faulted the U.S. Coast Guard for not enforcing the requirement to post a roving night watchman.

The 34 people who died were sleeping below deck when the fire occurred. They were on a Labor Day weekend dive trip. Among the dead were five members of one family and two charter school students.

Boylan is expected to self-surrender in the coming weeks, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The boat sank, and the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said in October that regardless of the source of ignition, the focus should be on the conditions present "that allowed the fire to go undetected and to grow to a point where it prevented the evacuation."