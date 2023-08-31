IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Car with giant bull named Howdy Doody crammed into passenger seat pulled over by Nebraska police

That’s a lot of bull! The full-sized bovine was riding shotgun in a tricked out Crown Victoria.

By David K. Li

A man driving a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody in his car was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday after a stunned onlooker reported the odd sight, authorities said.

Officers in Norfolk, about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. CDT answering a call for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through town, police records showed.

Nebraska police were in for a surprise after they got a call about a man driving through town with a “cow” in the passenger seat. Thinking it was a calf, they actually found a full sized bull, named Howdy Doody, riding shotgun with his owner who takes him to parades and fairs around the state.News Channel Nebraska

Police assumed the bovine passenger would be a small calf, but what they came upon near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street was a full-sized bull riding shotgun in a Ford Crown Victoria.

The car's roof on the passenger side had been removed so the animal could fit.

Howdy Doody is apparently a regular attraction at parades and fairs throughout the Cornhusker State and police just asked the driver to be careful and keep moving.

