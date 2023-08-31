Car with giant bull named Howdy Doody crammed into passenger seat pulled over by Nebraska police

A man driving a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody in his car was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday after a stunned onlooker reported the odd sight, authorities said.
Officers in Norfolk, about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. CDT answering a call for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through town, police records showed.
Police assumed the bovine passenger would be a small calf, but what they came upon near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street was a full-sized bull riding shotgun in a Ford Crown Victoria.
The car's roof on the passenger side had been removed so the animal could fit.
Howdy Doody is apparently a regular attraction at parades and fairs throughout the Cornhusker State and police just asked the driver to be careful and keep moving.