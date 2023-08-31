Car with giant bull named Howdy Doody crammed into passenger seat pulled over by Nebraska police

A man driving a full-sized bull named Howdy Doody in his car was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday after a stunned onlooker reported the odd sight, authorities said.

Officers in Norfolk, about 120 miles northwest of Omaha, were dispatched at 10:05 a.m. CDT answering a call for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through town, police records showed.

Nebraska police were in for a surprise after they got a call about a man driving through town with a “cow” in the passenger seat. Thinking it was a calf, they actually found a full sized bull, named Howdy Doody, riding shotgun with his owner who takes him to parades and fairs around the state. News Channel Nebraska

Police assumed the bovine passenger would be a small calf, but what they came upon near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street was a full-sized bull riding shotgun in a Ford Crown Victoria.

The car's roof on the passenger side had been removed so the animal could fit.

Howdy Doody is apparently a regular attraction at parades and fairs throughout the Cornhusker State and police just asked the driver to be careful and keep moving.