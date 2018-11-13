Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A car crashed into a Social Security building in New Jersey Tuesday morning, injuring 10 to 20 people, police said.

At least one person was critically injured about 9:50 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the lobby of the building in Egg Harbor Township, police said.

A Nissan sedan slammed into a Social Security field office in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Nov. 13, 2018 leaving multiple people hurt, some critically. NBC10

Authorities said there is no indication it was a deliberate act. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver, who had three passengers, two of them children, was attempting to park when the car slammed into the building, township police Lt. Mike Finnerty told NBC News.

A female passenger in the car was one of those critically injured, Finnerty said. The two children were in car seats and were not seriously injured, police said.