Car made rolling stop before crash that killed 6 Oklahoma high school students, authorities say

The hatchback that collided with a semitruck in Oklahoma earlier this week, killing all six high school students inside, made a rolling stop before it was struck by the larger vehicle, federal authorities said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that witnesses reported seeing the 2015 Chevrolet Spark roll through a stop sign and onto a road where a truck loaded with gravel collided with the car’s front left section.

The car had been trying to turn left onto U.S. Route 377, which has a posted speed limit of 50 mph, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KFOR that six Tishomingo High School girls all died in the crash. They were in a car that collided with a semitruck. KFOR

Images of the wreckage showed the vehicle without doors or a roof, though officials said it wasn't clear if that occurred during the crash or while emergency responders were trying to extract the victims.

The six students who had been on lunch break Tuesday from their high school in Tishomingo, a town of roughly 3,000 in the south-central part of the state, all died in the crash.

The students were between the ages of 15 and 17. Their identities have not been released.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a statement released Thursday that students and faculty were beginning the process of “mending broken hearts.”

“I am reminded that our greatest property as educators is to meet the emotional, mental, social and physical needs of our students,” he said. “This is our focus at this time — and every day that we serve our students.”

Natalie Houston, who knew one of the crash victims, told NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City that it was a tragedy “to have six young ladies’ lives lost like that.”

“They had their whole lives ahead of them,” she told the station.

The truck driver was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, state authorities have said. In the Spark, a car designed for four, only the front passenger and driver were wearing the safety devices.

Oklahoma is the only state in the country where passengers older than 7 and in a car’s backseat aren't required to wear seatbelts, The Associated Press reported.

"The unbelted people put everyone at risk,” William Van Tessel of AAA told the AP. “In a crash, the unbuckled people fly around all over the place."