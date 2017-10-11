Model and actress Cara Delevingne claimed Wednesday that Harvey Weinstein tried to kiss her and to engage in other sexually inappropriate behavior against her in the latest in a flurry of allegations against the Hollywood producer.

Delevingne wrote in a statement on social media that when she first began to work as an actress, she was "working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call."

Delevingne, who has openly discussed her bisexuality, wrote on her Instagram account that she "answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie Speak Out 3:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1069737539574" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The actress said that a year or two later, she went to a meeting with Weinstein and a director in a hotel lobby to discuss a coming film. After the director left the meeting, Weinstein asked her to stay and made comments about his sex life and "about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she alleged.

Weinstein invited her to his hotel room, she said. Delevingne said she quickly declined and asked his assistant if her car was outside. The assistant said that it was not and that she should join Weinstein in his room, according to Delevingne.

"At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation," she said.

Delevingne said that when she arrived in his room, another woman there and Weinstein asked them to kiss.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie Among Harvey Weinstein Accusers

Not knowing what to do, Delevingne said, she asked him whether he knew she could sing.

"And I began to sing .... i thought it would make the situation better .... more professional .... like an audition .... i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave," she said.

Cara Delevingne at the signing of her debut young adult novel, 'Mirror, Mirror,' in London on Oct. 4. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

"He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room," she added.

Delevingne wrote that she got the role in the movie and "always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened."

"Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out," she said, adding that she felt guilty and as though she had done something wrong.

"I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear," she said.

Weinstein, who apologized last week for how he had treated women, has said he never assaulted anyone.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," his spokesperson said in a statement this week.

In a followup Instagram post, Delevingne said she wanted "women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth."

"I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak .... this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers," she said.

Delevingne did not specifically name the film for which she met Weinstein. She acted in "Tulip Fever," which was released by the Weinstein Company in 2017 but was filmed in 2014.

Also on Wednesday, French actress Léa Seydoux wrote an article in The Guardian saying Weinstein forced himself on her after he invited her up to his hotel room.

"It was hard to say no because he's so powerful. All the girls are scared of him. Soon, his assistant left and it was just the two of us," she wrote.

"We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He's big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted," she wrote.

Delevingne and Seydoux's allegations come one day after actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward with several other women in two new reports that accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and misconduct. Three women in a New Yorker magazine article accused Weinstein of rape.