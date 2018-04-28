Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Members of a migrant caravan have reached Tijuana, Mexico, where they were preparing for a Sunday showdown with American immigration officials. The administration of President Donald Trump has described the group as a threat, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan as "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

Nearly 20 attorneys from the United States were in the border city dispensing advice to the migrants as a healthy slice of the nearly 400 people who ventured north through Mexico from Central America planned to ask for asylum Sunday, according to Pueblo Sin Fronteras' Gina Garibo, who has been helping to guide the caravan.

The attorneys were warning asylum seekers to expect the worst, including possible separation from children and family members and months of detention as their cases are weighed.

"We are the bearers of horrible news," Los Angeles lawyer Nora Phillips said. "That's what good attorneys are for."

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that the caravan "better be stopped before it gets there" to the border. He blamed Congress for what he described as "weak" immigration laws that encourage such migration.