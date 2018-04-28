Border fills to capacity as caravan of migrants arrives, officials say

Earlier, the migrants gathered at a wall in Tijuana for an emotional meeting with a few hundred supporters in San Diego's Friendship Park. The two groups couldn't come entirely face to face, but thet chanted back and forth to one another, separated by about 100 feet.

"We are immigrants. We are not criminals," some of the migrants chanted. "We are the hope of Latin America." Some climbed the fence, straddling the border to get a look at their supporters in the United States.

On the California side, demonstrators chanted: "We are all Latin American. Together, we are the dream of the future." Many held signs, and a kite reading "refugees welcome here" was flown over the border.

Five couples traveling with the group got married at the border on Sunday morning because they wanted to be married before they may face separation once they turn themselves in to immigration authorities.

The group was expected to walk a mile to the San Ysidro Point of Entry to cross into the United States later Sunday.

Nicole Ramos, a human rights lawyer with the nonprofit Al Otro Lado, told NBC News that lawyers were helping families seeking asylum with the final preparations. Then the group plans to walk together to the point of entry, where the "families will present themselves to U.S. authorities."

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday before a gathering in a park and preparations for an asylum request in the United States. Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Ramos said the lawyers have prepared strong cases for 115 to 185 people, a large majority of whom are children.

"The reason why the legal review is important is [so that] people who do not have a well-articulated asylum claim and no chance of winning do not needlessly subject themselves to a system that is designed to deport them — not protect them, deport them," she said.

The Trump administration has described the group as a threat, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan as "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

Nearly 20 lawyers from the United States were in the border city dispensing advice as a healthy slice of the nearly 400 people who ventured north through Mexico from Central America planned to ask for asylum on Sunday, according to Pueblo Sin Fronteras' Gina Garibo, who has been helping to guide the caravan.