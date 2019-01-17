Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Cardi B is never one to bite her tongue — especially not when it comes to money, the topic of many of her hit songs.

On Wednesday, the rapper said she felt it was time to address the federal government shutdown — the longest in the nation's history — now in its 26th day.

In a video posted to her official Instagram account, Cardi tells her 39.6 million followers that she empathizes with those who are working without pay during the shutdown.

"Our country is in a hellhole right now," she said. "All for a f------ wall."

Within two hours of it's being posted, the video had been viewed more than 4 million times.

"I feel like we need to take some type of action," Cardi continued. "I don’t know what kind of action, because this not what I do but ... I’m scared."

The rapper has made it known before that she is fascinated by government.

She told GQ magazine in an April 2018 interview that she loves political science.

"I love government. I'm obsessed with presidents. I'm obsessed to know how the system works," she said.