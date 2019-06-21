Breaking News Emails
Cardi B was indicted in New York Friday on unspecified charges stemming from a strip club brawl last year, according to prosecutors in Queens.
Her case will remained sealed until her arraignment next week. The "Please Me" singer had rejected a plea deal to a Class A misdemeanor in April for allegedly attacking a pair of bartending sisters a Queens nightclub on Aug. 29, 2018.
Cardi B reportedly suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband, Offset, whose band, Migos, was performing at the strip club on the night of the fight. She was caught on video throwing an ice bucket at the sisters, whom she has since been court-ordered to stay away from.
On Friday, Cardi B wore a cream sleeveless pantsuit and walked into the courthouse in drizzling rain. She was flanked by NYPD officers and bodyguards — one of whom held an umbrella over her, according to NBC New York. She ignored reporters yelling "Hey, Cardi," and didn't say anything after her court appearance.
Cardi B announced her split from Offset in an Instagram post in December of last year, months after the pair welcomed a baby girl. The two appeared at the Grammys together in February, where Cardi B accepted the award for Best Rap Album.
The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is set to be arraigned on June 25.