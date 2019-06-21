Breaking News Emails
Cardi B was indicted in New York Friday on felony charges stemming from a strip club brawl last year, according to prosecutors in Queens.
The "Please Me" singer had rejected a plea deal to a Class A misdemeanor in April for an alleged attack on a pair of bartending sisters at a Queens nightclub on Aug. 29, 2018.
She was indicted Friday on two counts of felony attempted assault and lesser charges, The Associated Press reported. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cardi B reportedly suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband, Offset, whose band, Migos, was performing at the strip club on the night of the fight. She was caught on video throwing an ice bucket at the sisters, whom she has since been court-ordered to stay away from.
Cardi B announced her split from Offset in an Instagram post in December of last year, months after the pair welcomed a baby girl. The two appeared at the Grammys together in February, where Cardi B accepted the award for Best Rap Album.
The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is set to be arraigned on June 25.
CORRECTION (June 21, 2019, 1 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article incorrectly said that Cardi B was in court on Friday, June 21. She did not appear in court that day.