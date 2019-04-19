Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 9:35 PM GMT By Shaiann Frazier

Rapper Cardi B rejected a plea deal Friday offering her reduced charges and no jail time for her involvement in a strip club brawl last summer.

In October, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault in connection with the attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared at the hearing in Queens County court Friday and turned down the deal that would have had her plead guilty to a class A misdemeanor in exchange for a conditional discharge.

The fight, which happened in August 2018, allegedly broke out because the "Bodak Yellow" singer suspected one of the bartenders was involved with her ex-husband, Offset, according to NBC New York.

The musician and her entourage allegedly assaulted the two women by throwing chairs, bottles and other objects, police said, according to the Associated Press.

She surrendered to New York City Police in October and was arraigned on the charges in December.

In a previous hearing, a judge ordered that Cardi B have no contact with the two women and issued an order of protection.

A lawyer representing Cardi B did not immediately return a call requesting comment. She's due back in court at the end of May.