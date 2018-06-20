Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has been removed from public ministry by the Vatican following an allegation of sexual abuse involving a teenager from nearly 50 years ago.

McCarrick, 87, said in a statement on Wednesday that he learned of the alleged offense some months ago and was "shocked." He said he maintained his innocence but cooperated with an investigation, which deemed the allegations "credible and substantiated."

A well-known religious figure around the world, McCarrick is now one of the highest-ranking Americans in the Roman Catholic Church to removed because of sex abuse allegations.

"In obedience I accept the decision of The Holy See, that I no longer exercise any public ministry," he said in the statement. "I realize this painful development will shock my many friends, family members and people I have been honored to serve in my 60 years as a priest."

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said in a statement that this was the first such report against McCarrick. Law enforcement officials and an independent forensic agency thoroughly investigated it, Dolan said, before a review board within the archdiocese reviewed the results.

"This archdiocese, while saddened and shocked, asks prayers for all involved, and renews its apology to all victims abused by priests," Dolan said. "We also thank the victim for courage in coming forward."

The archdiocese of Washington also said it was committed to caring for survivors of sexual abuse and preventing future abuse.