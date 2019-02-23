Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 23, 2019, 8:58 PM GMT By Phil Helsel

A Boeing 767 cargo jet with a reported three people on board crashed into Trinity Bay east of Houston on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The twin-engine plane operated by Atlas Air Inc. crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. The FAA said that contact was lost with the jet approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and that the aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said that initial reports indicated that three people were on board.

Lunsford added that FAA investigators were on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and said it was sending a team to investigate.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said it and multiple agencies were responding.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook that the plane has been located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.

Boeing said that it was aware of reports of a 767 freighter accident and was gathering more information.