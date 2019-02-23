Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 23, 2019, 8:58 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 23, 2019, 10:17 PM GMT By Phil Helsel

A Boeing 767 cargo jet with a reported three people on board crashed into Trinity Bay east of Houston on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The twin-engine plane operated by Atlas Air Inc. crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. The FAA said that contact was lost with the jet approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and that the aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

Atlas Air Worldwide said in a statement that three people were on board Flight No. 3591, and the plane was involved in an accident. "Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time," Atlas Air said, adding it is cooperating fully with investigators.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told reporters that the debris field is around three-quarters of a mile.

"At this point, it's total devastation," he said, adding that searchers have not found any survivors or any remains. "I feel like it's probably a crash that nobody would be capable of surviving," Hawthorne said.

Witnesses who called police described the plane going down nose-first into the bay, Hawthorne said. The water goes from 5 feet deep to zero where it becomes a mud marsh, he said. "It's not going to be an easy recovery task for us to do," he said.

FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said that FAA investigators were on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and said it was sending a team to investigate.

The sheriff's office said that the plane has been located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.

Chambers County Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that "there's still a lot of uncertainties about exactly what happened.”

He said that several agencies, including the state Department of Public Safety, were on scene or responding, along with dive teams.

Boeing said in a statement that "We are deeply saddened to learn of the Atlas Air 767 freighter that crashed near Anahuac, TX, earlier today. We are concerned about the safety of the 3 people reported to be on board. Boeing is prepared to provide technical assistance to the NTSB as it investigates the accident."

Hawthorne said that when he went to the crash site he saw floating debris that included bed sheets, women's clothing, cardboard boxes and fiberglass, but he wasn't sure what the cargo was.

Accounts from witnesses included those who described hearing "the surging of the engines" and others thought they were hearing lightning, but that appears to have been the plane, Hawthorne said.

"But there's no doubt he was having some kind of problem with the airplane, according to the eyewitnesses, and then it turned and went into a nosedive," the sheriff said.