Carlee Russell pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping in Alabama, gets probation

An Alabama woman who confessed to lying about being kidnapped has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the hoax that set off a national search last summer.

Carlee Russell pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanors, false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Judge David Carpenter suspended her two six month sentences stating, "it would be a waste of government resources to put you in jail." Russell was placed on supervised probation for 12 months will have to repay over $17,000 in restitution.

Carlee Russell. Courtesy Hoover Police Department via Facebook

On July 13, Russell, a nursing student, called 911 and reported seeing a child on the interstate in Hoover, Alabama, which is about 10 miles south of Birmingham. She disappeared after the call.

Police found her car and items belonging to her shortly afterward.

Russell showed up at her house after nearly two days of search efforts and headlines about her case. She told police she had been forced into a vehicle and abducted but had escaped her captors and walked home.

Days later, police said they were unable to verify most of Russell's details about the alleged kidnapping, including claims that she had been taken to a house where a man and a woman forced her to undress while they took nude photos of her.

Police discovered internet searches on Russell's phone for "if you have to pay for an Amber Alert," for a one-way ticket from Birmingham to Nashville, Tennessee, and for the movie "Taken," which is about an abduction.

On July 24, Russell admitted that she had not seen a toddler walking on the side of a highway and that she lied about being kidnapped, her attorney said in a statement.

"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well," the statement said.