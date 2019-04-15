Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 15, 2019, 3:04 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Carnival cruise ship helped the U.S. Coast Guard rescue nearly two dozen Cubans who had been adrift at sea for a week in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said Monday.

After a Coast Guard aircrew spotted the stranded Cubans at about 8:40 a.m. on Sunday about 130 miles off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, it radioed for any nearby help, officials said.

The Carnival Fantasy heard the Coast Guard's distress call and raced to meet the 23 people stuck on a sports fishing vessel at about 10:47 a.m., according to a company statement.

Video taken by a passenger on board the Carnival Fantasy heading back to Mobile from Mexico today shows about 20 people being rescued from a small boat after the cruise ship received a distress call



"Carnival Cruise Line has a longstanding policy of assisting distressed mariners at sea," according to a company statement.

The harrowing journey began a week ago when 22 people boarded a wooden boat in Cuba, headed for Mexico, when its engines lost power and became adrift at sea for three days, the Coast Guard said.

Those original 22 travelers were picked up by a Cuban-Mexican national in his sports fishing vessel before that craft also lost power, and was adrift at sea for another three days, according to the Coast Guard.

The fishing vessel had a satellite phone and one of the 22 original travelers called his brother in Cuba, who then phoned the Coast Guard directly to ask for U.S. help to search for that disabled craft, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles.

Twenty-three people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on April 14, 2019. Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles / U.S. Coast Guard via AP

It wasn't immediately clear how, or if, the Cuban-Mexican national knew of those original 22 travelers or if any of them are asylum seekers, according to Giles.

The 23 individuals, along with 2,500 Carnival guests and 900 crew members, are due to arrive in Mobile on Tuesday morning when they'll be met by Customs and Border Protection investigators, authorities and company officials said.