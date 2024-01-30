Carnival cruise ship rescues 2 shipwrecked men stranded on kayak in Gulf of Mexico

Two men stranded on a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico were rescued by the Carnival Jubilee cruise ship on Monday.

The cruise team spotted the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, on their scheduled route from Texas to the Western Caribbean, Carnival said in a press release.

The men ended up in the middle of the ocean after their boat sank, relying on a kayak for survival. They received first aid, food and a medical evaluation once safely onboard the cruise ship.

The two stranded men on a kayak before being rescued. Carnival

The cruise ship contacted the Mexican Navy and transferred the men to their custody shortly after the rescue. Officials have not released their identities.

The rescue occurred about a month after a similar incident where the Carnival Vista team saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic after a small cargo vessel capsized.

The Carnival Jubilee will continue on its regular scheduled route.