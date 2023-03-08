Carnival says 'all indications' are medical issue in death of passenger

Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday that "all indications" are a passenger on its ship died of a medical condition, but it continued to cooperate with authorities.

The passenger died during a trip on the Carnival Sunshine to Nassau, Bahamas, on Feb. 27, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

At that time the FBI in Washington, D.C., said it was investigating the suspicious death of a female passenger who was unresponsive and was subsequently declared dead on the ship.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler said Tuesday the agency's initial statement remains, and that the agency had no other comment at this time.

Carnival said Tuesday that: "While we continue to cooperate with authorities, all indications pertaining to the death of a guest on board Carnival Sunshine suggest that it was a natural death due to a medical condition."

"We will defer to the FBI on any specific details which may possibly be released at a later date as we fully respect the investigative process, but our initial emergency medical response was appropriate and it appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest," it said in a statement.

The Sunshine, which carries up to 3,002 passengers and 1,040 crew members, returned to Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, according to the cruise line.

The FBI said Sunday that investigators processed the woman’s room as part of its probe.

Carnival has previously said that Bahamian officials would conduct an autopsy. The woman's body was taken off the ship at Nassau, and her husband also debarked, it said.