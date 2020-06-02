Carole Baskin awarded 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's former zoo

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Carole Baskin, who became a household name after Netflix’s “Tiger King” spotlighted her yearslong feud with Joe Exotic, was awarded Exotic’s former zoo by an Oklahoma judge on Monday.

Baskin, who owns and operates Big Cat Rescue, sued Exotic’s business, Greater Wynnewood Development Group, and Shirley Shcribvogel, Exotic’s mother, in 2016.

The zoo is no longer controlled by Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. The two have been longtime enemies, with Baskin accusing Exotic of animal abuse Exotic claiming Baskin was trying to ruin his zoo. Both accused the other of smearing their reputations.

Exotic was convicted in September and sentenced in January for the murder-for-hire scheme against Baskin, as well as for multiple violations of wildlife laws.

The court ruling Monday in the Western District of Oklahoma says the zoo must be vacated in 120 days and control must be handed over to Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue.

Baskin is also entitled to the buildings and vehicles on the land. The order requires “the removal of all zoo animals for the Zoo Land.” The park is now owned by Jeff Lowe, who was also featured in the Netflix documentary.

Baskin could not be immediately reached by NBC News.