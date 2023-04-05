Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly killed in San Francisco stabbing, sources say

A man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday near downtown San Francisco was tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer of Square, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers had responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later died, police said.

Police did not name the man, but sources identified Lee, who was serving as the chief chief product officer of MobileCoin, as the victim to NBC Bay Area.

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world," Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin told ABC7 News. "Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement early Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, no arrests appeared to have been made.

Police said Tuesday that the incident was being investigated by the department's homicide detail.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Lee, with former MMA fighter Jake Shields remembering the tech executive as a "loyal friend."

In an earlier tweet, Shields had said he had "just found out my good friend was killed last night" while walking in a "'good' part of the city."

Responding to Shields' tweet, Twitter chief Elon Musk said he was "very sorry" to learn of Lee's death.