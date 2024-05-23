Cassie says 'I will always be recovering from my past' following release of Diddy hotel video

Cassie has spoken out publicly for the first time since video emerged last week that appeared to show her former romantic partner Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in a hotel back in 2016, saying "I will always be recovering from my past."

The 37-year-old singer, whose name is Casandra Ventura, said in a candid Instagram post Thursday that the domestic violence she endured in the past, "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

"With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," she wrote.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," Cassie said. "Domestic Violence is THE issue."

She asked that everyone "open your heart to believing victims the first time."

"It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she said. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

"This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie," she concluded her message.

The star alleged in a federal lawsuit in November that Combs raped and physically abused her, including punching, beating, kicking and stomping her over the course of their relationship. The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed. Combs had previously denied the allegations, calling them sickening.

Combs released a video apology on Sunday in response to the release of the hotel video footage — which matched the description of an incident Cassie had detailed in her suit, saying his “behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Cassie's lawsuit triggered a series of other complaints alleging sexual and physical abuse and “serious illegal activity” against Combs. He is now the subject of a federal investigation and numerous civil lawsuits.

Combs has denied all the allegations and has vowed to clear his name.