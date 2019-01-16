Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

"To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday after he allegedly wrote bad checks to a vendor he owed money to, according to police.

Hansen turned himself into the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a felony charge of issuing a bad check, Stamford Sgt. Sean Scanlan said.

Chris Hansen, former host of the television program "To Catch a Predator," was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, on charges he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials. Stamford Police Department / via AP

In summer 2017, Hansen bought about $13,000 worth of promotional items, like hats, shirts and mugs from a local company, and paid for them with a check that bounced, Scanlan told NBC News.

"The owner and Hansen go back and forth for a period of time," and in April of 2018, Hansen gave the business owner another check, Scanlan said. That one bounced, too.

Police issued a warrant for Hansen's arrest after he refused to speak with them, Scanlan said.

Hansen hosted NBC's "Dateline" series "To Catch a Predator" until it was canceled in 2008. He also hosted spinoffs "To Catch an I.D. Thief" and "To Catch a Con Man."

In 2015, Hansen launched a kickstarter to fund a new show, "Hansen vs. Predator." Mugs and T-shirts are listed as incentives for donating.

Hansen has been released without bond and a written promise to appear in court. It's not clear if Hansen has an attorney, and a phone number listed for him in Connecticut has been disconnected.