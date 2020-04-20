Caught on video: Car goes flying into side of Southern California home

An out-of-control car launched into the side of a suburban Los Angeles house, a spectacular crash caught on the home's security camera, authorities said Monday.
A family was asleep inside its Rowland Heights home, about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, when a Toyota Camry hit a driveway slope and went airborne at about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No one inside the house was hurt as the car slammed through living room and kitchen walls, officials said. The Toyota's driver and passenger were recorded fleeing on foot seconds later.
"They may or may not have been injured," CHP officer Marcos Iniguez told NBC News on Monday, attributing their flight from the scene to a likely adrenaline rush.
The Toyota in the crash was reported stolen by its owner later on Saturday, officials said. There had been no arrest by late Monday afternoon.
"In response to the recent question asking the CHP why we are enforcing speed laws amidst the challenges of COVID-19," the CHP said of the incident in the 2000 block of Blakeman Avenue.
The CHP posted a picture of the crashed car, and prompted one follower to compare the scene to "The Dukes of Hazzard," an early 1980s TV hit that featured totaled vehicles in virtually every episode.
"Looks like those Duke boys are still at it," the Instagram follower quipped.